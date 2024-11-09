Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AZPN Q3 Earnings

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Aspen Technology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst D. Becker now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Aspen Technology’s current full-year earnings is $6.53 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.33 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.54). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AZPN. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AZPN

Aspen Technology Price Performance

AZPN stock opened at $245.00 on Friday. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $162.26 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.41, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 77.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 313.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 364.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 65.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aspen Technology

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total transaction of $219,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,114. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.