Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells $6,286,000.00 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $6,286,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,390. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Michael Mente sold 20,373 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $528,679.35.

On Thursday, October 17th, Michael Mente sold 48,346 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $1,272,466.72.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Michael Mente sold 36,114 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $937,158.30.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Michael Mente sold 456 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $11,824.08.

Revolve Group Price Performance

RVLV stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.20, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.26. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $283.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.08 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 249.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RVLV. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.19.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Articles

