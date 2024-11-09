Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Stake Raised by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Revvity were worth $6,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revvity by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Revvity by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Revvity by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Revvity by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Revvity by 2.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Revvity stock opened at $122.48 on Friday. Revvity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.17 and a 12-month high of $129.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.76.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. Revvity had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $684.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is 13.53%.

In other Revvity news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total value of $262,859.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,276.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $262,206.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,237.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total value of $262,859.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,276.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RVTY. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Revvity from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Revvity from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Revvity from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Revvity in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Revvity from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.07.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

