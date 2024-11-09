Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 15,856 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,856 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in News were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get News alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of News by 18.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in News by 73.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 37,692 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 3.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 294.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 52,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of News by 11.2% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NWSA shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of News from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

News Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $29.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 64.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. News Co. has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $30.03.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. News had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About News

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.