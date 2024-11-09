Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 1,870.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,414 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $683,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 29.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on AXS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on AXIS Capital from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.86.

AXS opened at $84.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.78 and a 200 day moving average of $74.23. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $53.14 and a fifty-two week high of $84.84.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

