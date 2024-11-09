Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 337,305 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 575,055 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,305 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 84.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $62,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,091.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Mckinley purchased 4,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $30,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,502.13. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $62,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,091.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,051 shares of company stock worth $143,565. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.97.

TDOC stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.90. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 37.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $640.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

