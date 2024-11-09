Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys Shares of 39,137 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 57.2% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 935.9% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. UBS Group upped their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

AEP opened at $96.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.97 and a fifty-two week high of $105.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.59 and a 200-day moving average of $94.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 70.12%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

