Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.36.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $85.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.24. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $94.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.53.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.30%.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $309,338.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,291.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

