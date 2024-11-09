Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.31% of Endava worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Endava alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the second quarter worth about $18,695,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Endava by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 571,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,697,000 after purchasing an additional 223,964 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Endava by 15,560.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 171,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 170,077 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,915,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 4,578.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 165,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Endava from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Endava from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Endava from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Endava from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Endava from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.21.

Endava Price Performance

NYSE:DAVA opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.56. Endava plc has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $81.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). Endava had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $245.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endava plc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endava Company Profile

(Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.