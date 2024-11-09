Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,926 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $1,863,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $34,697,484. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $1,863,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,697,484. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $989,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,799.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,637 shares of company stock worth $3,210,575. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 2.4 %

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $119.71 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.55 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.54, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 794.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

