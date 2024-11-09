Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,381 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.25% of Costamare worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Costamare by 53.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Costamare during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Costamare by 2,540.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Costamare in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costamare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Costamare in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of CMRE opened at $14.31 on Friday. Costamare Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $544.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.13 million. Costamare had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.28%.

