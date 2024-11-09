Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.25 Million Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Swedbank AB raised its stake in MongoDB by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,222,000 after buying an additional 400,705 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in MongoDB by 1,098.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 424,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,084,000 after purchasing an additional 388,979 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 109.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 445,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,625,000 after acquiring an additional 232,101 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,131,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 828.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,743,000 after acquiring an additional 163,300 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ MDB opened at $290.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.72. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.74 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on MongoDB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.89, for a total transaction of $282,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,041.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.89, for a total value of $282,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,041.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 3,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $911,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,342,968.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,281 shares of company stock valued at $6,657,121 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.