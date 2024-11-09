Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.28 Million Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 76.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3,813.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Dynatrace by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,905. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,505,230.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,905. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,904. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DT shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of DT stock opened at $52.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.64, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.06. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.38.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.22 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

