Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.58 Million Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADMA. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 114.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 6,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $166,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,290.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 236,889 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $4,190,566.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,059,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,436,552.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 9,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $166,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,290.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 466,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,121. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADMA opened at $22.62 on Friday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $23.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.84.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

ADMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

