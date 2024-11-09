Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,341 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,020,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,012,000 after purchasing an additional 257,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,161,000 after buying an additional 267,304 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,343,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 988,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,249,000 after acquiring an additional 208,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 837,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,775,000 after acquiring an additional 232,351 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $28.58 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average of $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.98.

Several research analysts recently commented on HASI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

