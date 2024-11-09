Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,882 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in H World Group were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HTHT. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 38.9% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 112,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 31,431 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in H World Group in the third quarter worth $210,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in H World Group by 293.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 67,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of H World Group stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.77. H World Group Limited has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $42.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.37.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.89 million. H World Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 29.32%. Research analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of H World Group from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, H World Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

