Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.96 Million Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 38.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 553,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,014,000 after acquiring an additional 153,897 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,880,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,199,000 after purchasing an additional 109,783 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,110,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 52.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 293,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,657,000 after buying an additional 101,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Aspen Technology from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total transaction of $219,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,114. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $245.00 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.26 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of -422.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

