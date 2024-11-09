Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $5.37 Million Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98,699 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Robert Half by 489.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Robert Half in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Robert Half during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

RHI opened at $75.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.60 and a 200-day moving average of $65.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.23. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $88.39.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Robert Half had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 77.37%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

