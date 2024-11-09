Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $5.70 Million Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 67.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 99.2% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FANG. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Diamondback Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.64.

In related news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,732,485.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FANG stock opened at $181.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.70 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.61%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

