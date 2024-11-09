Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,506 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 896,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,207,000 after acquiring an additional 31,355 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 16.2% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,961,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,935,000 after purchasing an additional 273,291 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 243.3% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 342,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 242,744 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,026.4% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 79,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 72,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 52.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after buying an additional 39,845 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $31.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.40. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

In related news, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.72. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Argus raised Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

