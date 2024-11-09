Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 328,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,626 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GFI. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the second quarter worth $225,000. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Investec upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Gold Fields Price Performance

GFI opened at $15.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.79. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $18.97.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.1692 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

Gold Fields Profile

(Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.