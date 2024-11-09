Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.06% of OneMain worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 36,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in OneMain by 6.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $694,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,560,546.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $694,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,560,546.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,474 shares in the company, valued at $20,873,700. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,859 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $54.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $55.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.03%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMF. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on OneMain from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.08.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

