Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,446 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in Starbucks by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,292 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 29,410 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.6% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 31,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1,650.7% in the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 11,555 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.32.

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks stock opened at $97.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.81. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $110.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.88%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

