Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53,587 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 376.7% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $45.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $47.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

