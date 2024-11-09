Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 2,624 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Insulet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Insulet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $268.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.96. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $151.56 and a one year high of $275.52.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Insulet in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.80.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

