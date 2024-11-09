Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.12% of Graham worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Graham alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Graham by 69.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Graham by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Graham in the 1st quarter worth $452,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 2.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Graham Trading Up 4.5 %

Graham stock opened at $957.06 on Friday. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $599.03 and a 1 year high of $965.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $803.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $761.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.47%.

Graham Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.