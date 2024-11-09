Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.12% of Graham worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Graham by 69.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Graham by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Graham in the 1st quarter worth $452,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 2.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.
Graham Trading Up 4.5 %
Graham stock opened at $957.06 on Friday. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $599.03 and a 1 year high of $965.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $803.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $761.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.11.
Graham Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.47%.
Graham Company Profile
Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.
