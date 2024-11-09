Robert J. Simmons Sells 16,485 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Stock

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 16,485 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,731,254.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,923,865.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SkyWest Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $112.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.17. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $115.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.24. SkyWest had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $912.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SkyWest

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SkyWest by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in SkyWest by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKYW. Raymond James boosted their price target on SkyWest from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on SkyWest from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SkyWest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Stories

