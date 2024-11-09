Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.75.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on RCI. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of RCI stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $48.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.71%.

Institutional Trading of Rogers Communications

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Rogers Communications by 4.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,538,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $473,204,000 after acquiring an additional 463,368 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,501,927 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $425,341,000 after purchasing an additional 288,614 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,563,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $390,738,000 after purchasing an additional 974,937 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,303,371 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $233,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,570,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $220,193,000 after buying an additional 1,519,894 shares during the period. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.