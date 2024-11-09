Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Position Cut by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Rollins were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROL. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 43.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins by 10,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $236,545.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,129.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $50.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average is $48.44. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $51.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $916.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

