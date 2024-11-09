Roth Capital Issues Negative Outlook for CRC Earnings

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) – Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for California Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.71. The consensus estimate for California Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.13 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 194.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on California Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on California Resources from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRC

California Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CRC opened at $56.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.76. California Resources has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $60.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in California Resources by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 151,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $499,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the third quarter valued at about $579,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Resources

In other news, Director Christian S. Kendall acquired 20,895 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,333.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,062. This represents a 500.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Christian S. Kendall bought 20,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,333.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,062. The trade was a 500.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francisco Leon sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,437.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,270 shares of company stock worth $1,387,778 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

About California Resources

(Get Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.