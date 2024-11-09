Roth Mkm Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Astera Labs from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALAB

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $99.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.87. Astera Labs has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $99.84.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.50 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Astera Labs will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Astera Labs news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 2,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $139,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,443,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $139,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,443,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanjay Gajendra sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total transaction of $7,641,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 835,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,007,450. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 614,458 shares of company stock worth $36,455,841 in the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at about $127,268,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,514,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,514,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,095,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,141,000.

Astera Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.