Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Price Target to $136.00

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $141.00 to $136.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.63.

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $127.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $81.51 and a 1-year high of $136.12.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.42 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

In other news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $65,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,866 shares in the company, valued at $502,695.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $2,921,316.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at $961,687.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $65,015.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,695.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,050,082. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 64.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 9,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

