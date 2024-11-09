Royal Bank of Canada Lowers UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $45.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on UDR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.24.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $44.48 on Tuesday. UDR has a 12-month low of $31.87 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.22, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 459.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 7.1% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

