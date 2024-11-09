Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO) Shares Up 1.9% – Here’s Why

Royalty Management Holding Co. (NASDAQ:RMCO – Get Free Report) was up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 7,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 74,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Royalty Management Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.

Royalty Management Company Profile

Royalty Management Holding Corporation provides environmental consulting and services in the United States. It is also involved in investing or purchasing assets, such as real estate and mining permits, patents, intellectual property, and emerging technologies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

