Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. Sabre has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $4.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.74.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $764.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sabre will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sabre Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at about $784,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sabre by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,463,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabre by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,672,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 570,197 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.