Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
Sabre Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. Sabre has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $4.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.74.
Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $764.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sabre will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
