Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells $3,047,646.24 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 64,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $3,047,646.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,594.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Sanjit Biswas sold 42,994 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $2,087,358.70.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $4,520,640.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 58,739 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $2,972,780.79.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Sanjit Biswas sold 54,492 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $2,604,717.60.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $4,495,680.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Sanjit Biswas sold 74,667 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $3,691,536.48.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $4,482,240.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $4,500,480.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 93,107 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $3,716,831.44.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Sanjit Biswas sold 84,030 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $3,524,218.20.

Samsara stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of -109.83 and a beta of 1.52. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.12.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. Samsara’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Samsara by 104.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Samsara in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on Samsara from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Samsara from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

