Seaport Res Ptn Has Pessimistic View of Entegris Q2 Earnings

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Entegris in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Entegris’ current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Entegris’ FY2026 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Entegris from $164.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $105.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.56, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris has a 52 week low of $90.24 and a 52 week high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $807.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.44 million. Entegris had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,666,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,251,000 after purchasing an additional 112,638 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Entegris by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,085,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,838,988,000 after buying an additional 916,420 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.6% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,858,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,676,000 after buying an additional 11,692 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 20.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,523,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,326,000 after acquiring an additional 256,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Entegris by 0.9% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,503,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares during the period.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

