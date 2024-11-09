Seaport Res Ptn Has Pessimistic View of Huntsman Q2 Earnings

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Huntsman in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

HUN has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Huntsman from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

NYSE:HUN opened at $20.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $27.01.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 665,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 130,614 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at about $2,180,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 1,052.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 191,272 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 753.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,867,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,652,000 after buying an additional 2,531,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 383.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 20,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $432,705.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is -144.93%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

