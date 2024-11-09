Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.45 and traded as high as $1.49. Sharp shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 3,473 shares trading hands.

Sharp Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Sharp had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sharp Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Sharp

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, electric fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heaters, plasmacluster ion generators, beauty appliances, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, etc.

