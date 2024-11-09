Sidoti Csr Boosts Earnings Estimates for Strattec Security

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Strattec Security in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Strattec Security’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Strattec Security’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $139.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.32 million. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:STRT opened at $40.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average of $30.79. Strattec Security has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.15.

In other Strattec Security news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 1,270 shares of Strattec Security stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $49,250.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,645.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Strattec Security during the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the third quarter worth $1,346,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the third quarter valued at $1,071,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the third quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 96.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

