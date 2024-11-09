Sidoti Csr Has Pessimistic Outlook of ODP Q4 Earnings

Get ODP alerts:

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ODP in a research note issued on Thursday, November 7th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for ODP’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for ODP’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ODP. UBS Group dropped their price target on ODP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

ODP Stock Performance

ODP stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $938.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.71, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48. ODP has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.64). ODP had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ODP

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in ODP by 189.0% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 26,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 17,179 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in ODP by 60.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in ODP by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 163,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About ODP

(Get Free Report)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.