SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

SWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

In other news, insider Jason Bliss sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $1,757,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 838,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,921,032.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Sudhakar Ramakrishna sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $2,736,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,212,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,262,499.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason Bliss sold 135,000 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $1,757,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 838,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,921,032.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 351,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,703,780 over the last ninety days. 1.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,776,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,603,000 after purchasing an additional 461,061 shares in the last quarter. 272 Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter worth approximately $5,032,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,673,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 825,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,869,000 after acquiring an additional 269,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new position in SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,618,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWI stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 0.96. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $14.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.21.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.03 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

