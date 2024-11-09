Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.10 and traded as high as $17.08. Spok shares last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 129,487 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPOK shares. B. Riley began coverage on Spok in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Spok Trading Up 1.7 %

Spok Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of $345.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is 171.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Spok news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $667,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,395.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Spok news, COO Michael W. Wallace sold 25,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,082. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $667,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,395.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spok during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spok during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Spok during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Spok by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Spok by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

See Also

