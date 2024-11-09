State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 1,175 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Chemours were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Chemours in the first quarter valued at $201,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 129,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Chemours during the first quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Chemours by 0.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CC. Barclays increased their price target on Chemours from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chemours from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Chemours from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Chemours had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

