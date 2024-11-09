State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 445 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 69.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 22.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the second quarter worth $63,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 23.5% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 16.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $66.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.10. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.02.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.02 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $140,169.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,420,144.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,398 shares of company stock valued at $157,847 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

