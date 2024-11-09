State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 180 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,366 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 89.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.6% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 69.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

TCBI opened at $84.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 467.17, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.16 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.28 per share, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 84,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,011.36. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

