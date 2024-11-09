State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 123.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 25.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $39.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.01.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.29. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $186,203.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,334.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $187,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,553.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $186,203.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,334.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

