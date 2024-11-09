State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $358,000 Holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,849 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 26.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 577.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 547.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter worth $219,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $35.96 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $37.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $683.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.81.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.60%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

