State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $472,000 Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Haemonetics by 6.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2,101.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of HAE opened at $87.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $70.25 and a 12 month high of $97.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average is $82.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.57 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.88.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

