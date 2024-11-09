State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,575 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 27,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.6% in the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $183.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.18. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $123.17 and a 12 month high of $190.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.03%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,173 shares of company stock worth $1,989,220 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

